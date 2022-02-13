Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Solar energy
A growing number of Arkansas Electric Cooperatives are charging extra fees for residential solar installation and net metering, fees not sanctioned by the…
Ozarks Electric Cooperative and Today's Power Inc. are flipping the switch on a multi-industry solar park near Lincoln Friday. The project, which is…
Springdale Public Schools is partnering with Ozarks Electric Cooperative and Today’s Power Inc. on a new 2.4 megawatt solar facility near Sonora Middle…
A new wind farm in Oklahoma, owned by Southwestern Electric Power Company and sister utility, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, recently began to…
In 2018, the Batesville School District voted to work with Entegrity Partners to go solar to make room in its budget for salary increases for teachers.…
After back to back winter storms two weeks ago dropped temperatures to as much as negative 20 degrees along with several inches of snow, Arkansans are now…
The state's first net zero new construction, mixed use building is going up in Fayetteville. Entegrity Partners is building its new offices across the…
Seal Solar has flipped the switch on the state's largest county-owned solar array. The 5,400-panel system is part of Washington County's $8 million energy…
With the ceremonial flipping of a switch, the City of Fayetteville is running 72 percent of its facilities on renewable energy. On Friday, representatives…
The City of Clarksville is going for a first in Arkansas by expanding its solar power plant to run 100 percent of its city operations on renewable energy.…