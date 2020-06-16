City Attorney Weighs In on Impact of SCOTUS Ruling on Fayetteville's LGBTQ Ordinance

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on workplace protections for LGBTQ individuals, Fayetteville's city attorney weighs in on what it could mean for the city's own LGBTQ ordinance. Last year, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled the ordinance was unenforceable after state legislators passed a law that doesn't allow cities to extend protections not already afforded by state law, which doesn't include sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes.