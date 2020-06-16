© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories
UofAlogo100.jpg
University of Arkansas

City Attorney Weighs In on Impact of SCOTUS Ruling on Fayetteville's LGBTQ Ordinance

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams,
Daniel Caruth
Published June 16, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on workplace protections for LGBTQ individuals, Fayetteville's city attorney weighs in on what it could mean for the city's own LGBTQ ordinance. Last year, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled the ordinance was unenforceable after state legislators passed a law that doesn't allow cities to extend protections not already afforded by state law, which doesn't include sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories FayettevilleLGBTQ
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Daniel Caruth
See stories by Daniel Caruth