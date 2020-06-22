Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
A Look Back at the Life of the Man in Black
Published June 22, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
This week's tour of Arkansas history, courtesy of the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, covers the life of Johnny Cash. We'll hear rare footage from an appearance he made in downtown Fayetteville in 1988.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Randy Dixon, with the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, is back with another collection of clips from the archives.…
-
In September 1980, an accident in central Arkansas put the state close to a major disaster. We remember the event through archives from KATV and Randy…
-
Glen Campbell began playing guitar at a young age in rural Arkansas and would later become an international recording figure, host his own television show…
-
Eddie Sutton, who lead the Arkansas Razorback basketball team to nine NCAA Tournament appearances, died in late May. Randy Dixon with the David and…
-
We spend time with Randy Dixon, from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, to learn more about the creation of a…