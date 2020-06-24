© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

30 Years of Ozarks at Large: The Evolution of Dickson Street in 1995

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published June 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT
University of Arkansas Libraries Special Collections
Shipley's Bakery opened on Dickson Street in Fayetteville in 1921 and closed in 1995.

We take a listen back to a story from the summer of 1995, when Dickson Street in Fayetteville was evolving, and hear about the closing of Shipley's Bakery and how a number of businesses have shaped the street and city for decades. 

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
