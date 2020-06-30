Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Militant Mnemonics
Published June 30, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, helps us remember the order of the planets and all of the Great Lakes with a time-proven device: mnemonics.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
