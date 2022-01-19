© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Using Technology to Find Healthcare Solutions

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published January 19, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST
Arkansas Children's Research Institute

This spring Arkansas Children's will host a hackathon. The 48 hour event, April 1st through 3rd, is designed to find possible digital solutions to healthcare challenges.

Tags

Arkansas Children's Hospital COVID-19 Healthcare Technology
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
