Using Technology to Find Healthcare Solutions
Published January 19, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST
This spring Arkansas Children's will host a hackathon. The 48 hour event, April 1st through 3rd, is designed to find possible digital solutions to healthcare challenges.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
