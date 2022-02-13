Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
COVID-19
We begin our Thursday show with news from the Arkansas Legislature's fiscal session and from the Arkansas Department of Health regarding COVID-19.
The top of our show includes Governor Asa Hutchinson's address to a joint session of the Arkansas Legislature and the virus updates from state deparments of health in Arkansas and Oklahoma.
This weekend the Arkansas Department of Health recorded the 10,000th COVID-19 death in Arkansas. And today the Arkansas Legislature begins the regularly-scheduled fiscal session.
February is American Heart Month. We hear from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute about the causes of heart disease and steps to prevent risk factors.
We start our show with Governor Asa Hutchinson's call for prison expansion, a citizenship session at Fayetteville Public Library, and the latest COVID-19…
After the all-time high of 46 COVID-19 patients last month, nearly double that of the previous peak last June, Arkansas Children's Hospital's Executive…
While reported new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas are slowing, reported deaths from the disease are not.
Our show begins with the Monday report from the Arkansas Department of Health about COVID-19. Known new cases appear to be slowing, but deaths from the…
The latest report from the Arkansas Department of Health indicates fewer new cases of COVID-19 from a testing day when much of the state was still thawing…
The Arkansas Department of Health recorded more than 40 deaths from COVID-19 in Thursday's report.