Touring Fayetteville's Historic Headquarters House

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 27, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST
Ozarks at Large
Washington County Historical Society President Lee Anne Kirby Wiederkehr stands with society journal editor, Patsy Watkins in the parlor of Headquarters House.

A remarkably preserved civil war-era estate in Fayeteville’s historic district serves as headquarters for the Washington County Historical Society. Headquarters House is open to the public for individual and group tours and hosts seasonal events.  Society president Lee Anne Kirby Wiederkehr walks us through the historic site, where we also meet the society's Flashback journal editor, Patsy Watkins.  

Ozarks at Large Stories HistoryWashington County Historical Society
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
