Touring Fayetteville's Historic Headquarters House

A remarkably preserved civil war-era estate in Fayeteville’s historic district serves as headquarters for the Washington County Historical Society. Headquarters House is open to the public for individual and group tours and hosts seasonal events. Society president Lee Anne Kirby Wiederkehr walks us through the historic site, where we also meet the society's Flashback journal editor, Patsy Watkins.
