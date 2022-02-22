© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

St. James United Methodist Church Celebrates 160 Years

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 22, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST
stjamesumc.png
Margaret Clark, left, stands with Jessie B. Bryant inside St. James United Methodist Church in Fayetteville

Founded in the heart of Fayetteville’s historic African-American district in 1861, St. James United Methodist Church is celebrating a 160th anniversary. To mark the event, congregants created a documentary, produced by Fayetteville videographer John Erwin, chronicling the church’s remarkable history.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich