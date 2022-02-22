St. James United Methodist Church Celebrates 160 Years

Founded in the heart of Fayetteville’s historic African-American district in 1861, St. James United Methodist Church is celebrating a 160th anniversary. To mark the event, congregants created a documentary, produced by Fayetteville videographer John Erwin, chronicling the church’s remarkable history.
