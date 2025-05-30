Drew GagerStudent Reporter
Drew Gager is a student reporter studying journalism at the University of Arkansas.
-
Pet owners in northwest Arkansas have more options than ever when it comes to finding care for their animals.
-
Cat cafes, community hubs and rescue events are becoming popular ways to make pet adoptions more accessible. Also, Sound Perimeter is expanding our boundaries not only musically, but also physically. Plus, we hear from Hog fans who have been camping outside Baum Walker Stadium for days.