Evian KeelsContributor at Ozarks at Large
Evian Keels is a contributor at Ozarks at Large.
-
Updates and renovations are happening all across northwest Arkansas and Fayetteville, from street improvements to updates to local parks. We hear an update about improvements happening at Wilson Park.
-
On today's show, a team effort brings us the updates to Wilson Park in Fayetteville. Also, Keri Blakinger discusses her memoir about prison. Plus, life after prison. Plus, how a restaurateur decided to make pizza in Johnson.