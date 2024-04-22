Mackyna ParsonsContributor at Ozarks at Large
Mackyna Parsons is a sophomore at the University of Arkansas studying Multimedia Storytelling and Production. She was raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
-
When we think about sustainable clothing, we might consider buying secondhand clothing at a used store. But, there's more to sustainability than meets the eye.
-
On today's show, we consider the elements of "Reduce, Reuse and Recycle," especially through sustainable fashion. Also, Representative Steve Womack is among a bipartisan group of lawmakers who want the US Postal Service to reconsider its facility changes. Plus, remembering David Pryor.