© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BC Podcast Graphic.png
The BeLOVEd Community

The BeLOVED Community Trailer

By Lindsey Leverett,
Chris Seawood
Published March 31, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT
BC Podcast Graphic.png
Design by Kaysie Wilson
/

Welcome to the Beloved Community Podcast brought to you by KUAF and the Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr Council, hosted by Lindsey Leverett and Chris Seawood. The Beloved Community Podcast is designed with community in mind, seeking to highlight individuals and organizations that strive to build Dr. King’s beloved community in the Northwest Arkansas region, the state of Arkansas and beyond. Each month, you’ll hear from leaders in our community, working to combat poverty, racism, and inequity and promote the ideals of the Beloved Community where injustice ceases and love prevails. Be inspired to join the movement!

Learn more about the Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Council's work here and follow them on Instagram here.

Tags
The BeLOVEd Community Social JusticeBeloved Community
Lindsey Leverett
See stories by Lindsey Leverett
Chris Seawood
See stories by Chris Seawood