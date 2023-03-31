The BeLOVED Community Trailer

Welcome to the Beloved Community Podcast brought to you by KUAF and the Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr Council, hosted by Lindsey Leverett and Chris Seawood. The Beloved Community Podcast is designed with community in mind, seeking to highlight individuals and organizations that strive to build Dr. King’s beloved community in the Northwest Arkansas region, the state of Arkansas and beyond. Each month, you’ll hear from leaders in our community, working to combat poverty, racism, and inequity and promote the ideals of the Beloved Community where injustice ceases and love prevails. Be inspired to join the movement!

