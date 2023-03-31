© 2023 KUAF
Chris Seawood

Northwest Arkansas MLK Council, Treasurer The BeLOVEd Community Podcast, Co-host
    The Beloved Community Podcast is designed with community in mind. We seek to highlight individuals and organizations that strive to build Dr. King’s beloved community in the Northwest Arkansas region, the state of Arkansas and beyond. Each month, you’ll hear from leaders in our community, working to combat poverty, racism, and inequity and promote the ideals of the Beloved Community where injustice ceases and love prevails… Be inspired to join the movement!