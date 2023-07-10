© 2023 KUAF
The BeLOVEd Community

Episode 4: The State of Black NWA

By Lindsey Leverett,
Chris Seawood
Published July 10, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT
For our fourth episode, Lindsey and Chris introduce and discuss The State of Black NWA, a groundbreaking community-wide initiative designed to amplify the voices of the Black community across Northwest Arkansas (NWA). The Council is launching the census project to gain a deeper understanding of the quality of life in Northwest Arkansas, with a particular focus on members of the Black community.

Lindsey and Chris share the process and importance of this comprehensive census, supported by a grant from the Community Engagement Fund at the Arkansas Community Foundation and funding from The Excellerate Foundation, provides an unparalleled opportunity to encapsulate the perspectives of their “beloved community” aiming to elevate their diverse needs and aspirations within the rapidly growing NWA region.

The State of Black NWA census is for individuals who identify as Black or are descendants of the African diaspora living in Northwest Arkansas (NWA) and isavailable here.

Lindsey Leverett
Lindsey Leverett is co-host of <i>The BeLOVEd Community </i>and president of the Northwest Arkansas MLK Council.
Chris Seawood
Chris Seawood is co-host of The BeLOVEd Community and treasurer of the Northwest Arkansas MLK Council.
