The BeLOVEd Community

"Empowering the Vote: Mobilizing Communities through Education"

By Chris Seawood,
Lindsey LeverettLeah Grant
Published September 5, 2024 at 1:43 PM CDT
BeLOVEd Community podcast

In this episode, we sit down with Jennifer Bechet, President of the NWA Chapter of Jack & Jill of America, and MyKala Wallace, President of the Pi Chi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., to explore the critical role of voter education in our communities.

Together, we delve into the innovative strategies their organizations are implementing to enhance voter awareness and mobilization efforts. Tune in to learn how these leaders are making a difference and inspiring civic engagement in Northwest Arkansas.

Jennifer Bechet, President, NWA Chapter of Jack & Jill of America,

MyKala Wallace, President, Pi Chi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc

Cover art designed by: Kaysie Wilson

The BeLOVEd Community
Chris Seawood
Chris Seawood is co-host of <i>The BeLOVEd Community</i> and treasurer of the Northwest Arkansas MLK Council.
Lindsey Leverett
Lindsey Leverett is co-host of The BeLOVEd Community and president of the Northwest Arkansas MLK Council.
Leah Grant
Leah Grant is a producer at KUAF.
