"Empowering the Vote: Mobilizing Communities through Education"
In this episode, we sit down with Jennifer Bechet, President of the NWA Chapter of Jack & Jill of America, and MyKala Wallace, President of the Pi Chi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., to explore the critical role of voter education in our communities.
Together, we delve into the innovative strategies their organizations are implementing to enhance voter awareness and mobilization efforts. Tune in to learn how these leaders are making a difference and inspiring civic engagement in Northwest Arkansas.
Jennifer Bechet, President, NWA Chapter of Jack & Jill of America,
MyKala Wallace, President, Pi Chi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc
Cover art designed by: Kaysie Wilson