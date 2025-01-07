The Beloved Community Podcast: A Conversation with Dr. Michael Eric Dyson

In this episode, council president, Lindsey Leverett Higgins and treasurer Chris Seawood have a very special conversation with Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, featured speaker for the 29th Annual NWA MLK Recommitment Celebration.

Dr. Michael Eric Dyson is one of the nation’s most renowned professors, gifted writers, inspiring preachers, knowledgeable lecturers and prominent media personalities. As a teacher who earned a PhD in Religion from Princeton University, Dyson has taught at some of the nation’s most distinguished universities, including Brown, UNC Chapel Hill, Columbia, DePaul, the University of Pennsylvania, and Georgetown University. He is presently Distinguished University Professor of African American and Diaspora Studies, College of Arts & Science, and Distinguished University Professor of Ethics and Society, The Divinity School, and Centennial Professor at Vanderbilt University.