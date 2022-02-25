© 2022 KUAF
Federal, State Scientists Resume Research, Interventions to Quell Deadly Bat Disease Outbreak

Published February 25, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST
Tri-colored bat
J. Froelich
KUAF
A hibernating tri-colored bat clings to a wall inside an abandoned flooded mine on the Ouachita Mountains in western Arkansas.

Field and laboratory investigations into White-nose syndrome, a highly infectious fungus that’s killed millions of hibernating bats in the U.S. and Canada, were forced to cease due to the Covid-19 pandemic. That work has resumed this winter, as the disease continues to spread.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
