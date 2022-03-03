Crystal Bridges Museum Hosts Marshallese Nuclear Victims Commemorative Event

A Marshallese Nuclear Victims Remembrance Day program will take place Saturday March 5th from 5 to 9pm in the Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. The event, hosted by KBE Annex and the Four Atolls will commemorate with speeches and performances the ten year-long history and devastating radiologic impact of nearly 70 nuclear weapons tests conducted by the U.S. military on the Marshall Islands during the Cold War.