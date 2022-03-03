Not Yet Patio Season, Still Plenty of Music to See

The next seven days hold opportunities to see live jazz, emo, blues, ambient and many other musical performances.

Thr. Mar. 3



Fri. Mar. 4

Sat. Mar. 5

Sun. Mar. 6

Holy Locust, Jude Brothers, Nick Hans at Smoke and Barrell Tavern (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 7

Gavin Sumrall at JJ's (Rogers) - 6 p.m.

Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue. Mar. 8

Dead Horses at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - start at $20, 7 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 9

49 Winchester at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8:30 p.m.

Mountain Gypsies at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Thr. Mar. 10