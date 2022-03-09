Understanding How Ozarks Prairie Reptiles and Amphibians Survive Fire Regimes
Managed Ozark prairies are routinely burned in late winter and early spring to kill invasive plants and trees, helping native grasses and flowers to flourish. But University of Arkansas ecologist J.D. Wilson, and his team of graduate students, are measuring collateral damage to certain wildlife inhabiting Woolsey Prairie. Their findings are helping to determine optimal times and conditions to conduct intentional fire regimes without harming reptiles and amphibians.