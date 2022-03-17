Musical Variety On Tap This Weekend
The next seven days present opportunities to see live R&B, jazz, rock, folk, funk and more throughout the region.
Thr. Mar. 17
- Brothers Shreve at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Wyly Bigger at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Red NOT Chili Peppers at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Candlebox at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $25, 8 p.m.
Fri. Mar. 18
- Oreo Blue at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Friends of the Phamily, Country Jesus at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9:30 p.m.
- Circle of Thirds at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Frailstate, Tiny Towns, Elements at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
- Jimmy Wayne Garrett at Levi's Gastrolounge (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Dirty Seconds Band at Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Earl and Them at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- 96 Miles at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
Sat. Mar. 19
- Puddle of Mudd at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - start at $25, 7:30 p.m.
- The 1-Oz Jig, Mildenhall at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Matteson Gregory at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Vela, Fight Dream at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Dee Dee Jones at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - start at $10, 9 p.m.
- Robbing Ford at Levi's Gastrolounge (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Magnolia Brown at Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Dance Monkey Dance at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- David Ramirez at Majestic (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
- Jeff Horton Band at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Route 358 at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Tyler Rich at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $20, 8 p.m.
Sun. Mar. 20
- The Phlegms, benadrill, John Charles at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
Mon. Mar. 21
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue. Mar. 22
- Steel Panther at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $29, 8 p.m.
Wed. Mar. 23
- Yonder Mountain String Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv, $30 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
- Molly Adamson at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8 p.m.
- Lyle Lovett at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - $85, 7:30 p.m.
Thr. Mar. 24
- Bootleg Royale, Honey Collective at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 10, 8:30 p.m.