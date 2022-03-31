Spring Into Jazz

The week of coming musical attractions features the regular rock, punk and country shows, but there is also ample opportunity to see various flavors of jazz throughout the listening area.

Thr. Mar. 31



Duke Deuce at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - start at $22.50, 7:30 p.m.

Traveling Squirrels at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8:30 p.m.

Ashtyn Barbaree at JJ's Grill (Springdale) - , 6 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 1

Sat. Apr. 2



Sun. Apr. 3



Dale Stokes at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - , 3 p.m.

Mon. Apr. 4



Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - , 6 p.m.

Tue. Apr. 5



Wed. Apr. 6



Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - , 5 p.m.

Soul Brass Band at Maxine's Tap Room (Fayetteville) - , 7:30 p.m.

David Liebman at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $30, $10 for students, 7:30 p.m.

Thr. Apr. 7

