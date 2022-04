We first welcomed the band Good Looks, in a previous form, to our studio in late 2017. With the apparent wane in the pandemic, the band recently hit the road to promote their upcoming album Bummer Year, set to be released on Keeled Scales Apr. 8. When they had a break in their schedule, Tyler Jordan, Jake Ames, Phil Dunne and Robert Cherry stopped by the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk about the album and to perform a few singles from it.