© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
OALitunes.png
Ozarks at Large Stories

Whole Health Initiative Takes Root at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

Published April 14, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
1 of 2  — VA Whole Health.jpg
Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks Neurosurgeon Dr. Richard Kyle stands with Laura Pogue who serves as VHSO's Whole Health Program Manager.
J. Froelich
2 of 2  — components-of-whole-health.svg
This Whole Health Initiative circle of health illustrates connections between health and other aspects of life.
Courtesy

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks several years ago began to implement the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Whole Health Initiative. Two key providers explain how the paradigm is slowly being infused.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
Stay Connected