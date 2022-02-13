Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
-
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is expanding benefits to all LGBTQ+ service members for the first time. The Veterans Health Care System of the…
-
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough spent Monday in Northwest Arkansas visiting staff and patients at Veterans Health Care…
-
Arkansas's two VA medical centers are pitching in during the COVID-19 Delta variant surge by taking in stricken civilians during our national emergency,…
-
The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville is again reaching out to enrolled veterans and their families to get vaccinated against the…
-
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is reporting that nearly 40 percent of Veterans are refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19. We report on how…
-
Many millions more U.S. veterans, including those not presently enrolled in VA health benefits, will be able to access no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations…
-
The Deborah Sampson Act is an omnibus bill signed into law Jan. 5, intended to remove barriers to and improve women veterans' medical care at U.S.…
-
A comprehensive family caregiver program for veterans will greatly expand over the next two years. Michael Stracener, LCSW, Ph.D, who manages the…
-
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Under Secretary of Benefits Paul Lawrence describes several new benefit initiatives targeting new veterans, as well as…
-
Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Health is offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing to…