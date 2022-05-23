© 2022 KUAF
Arkansas Appeals Court Upholds Solar Net Metering Retail Rate Structure

Published May 23, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT
Many rooftop solar systems are grid-tied which allows owners to transmit excess solar and wind power into local utility grids in exchange for metering credits.

The Arkansas Court of Appeals decision ends a long-sought effort by electric utility companies in Arkansas to impose a surcharge on grid-tied solar power producers. The decision allows producers to continue to receive full retail credit for any excess electricity transmitted to local utility grids, under net-metering agreements. Lauren Waldrip, executive director Arkansas Advanced Energy Association says the decision will spur solar development across the state.

Ozarks at Large Stories Solar energyNet MeteringSolar Net Metering
