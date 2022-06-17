AuxArc Botanicals to Host Newton County Lavender Festival
1 of 5 — Harvest.jpeg
Karen Fancher cuts bunches of fresh lavender for processing and sale.
J.Froelich
2 of 5 — Lavender bees.tiff
Neighborhood bees gather lavender pollen.
J.Froelich
3 of 5 — Lavendar plant.tiff
Planted lavender varieties are in full bloom on AuxArcs Farm.
J.Froelich
4 of 5 — Wands.jpeg
Karen Fancher spends pleasant days on the front porch, making lavender sachets, bundles, wands and more.
J. Froelich
5 of 5 — Cure.jpeg
Karen Fancher hangs fresh cut lavender on dry racks inside the family Happy Place Barn.
J.Froelich
The very first AuxArc Botanicals Lavender Festival in Newton County featuring food, live music, vendors and demonstrations will take place Saturday June 18th. Hosted by Karen Fancher and family, the festival site is located ten miles north of Ponca on Highway 43. Gates open at 9am.