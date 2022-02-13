Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Hemp
-
When hemp, the non-intoxicating cousin of marijuana, was legalized by USDA several years ago, industrial hemp farming flowered in northwest Arkansas,…
-
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has released interim final hemp farming regulations. The U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program, mandated under the 2018…
-
Six cultivars of medicinal hemp are being harvested on a farm operated by Arkansas Hemp Genetics, LLC in rural northwestern Washington County. After a…
-
Since a 1930s prohibition on hemp farming was lifted last year by the federal government, more than a 100 hemp cultivation licenses have been issued in…
-
Several dozen farmers and investors recently met in Fayetteville at a clinic hosted by Arkansas Hemp Genetics to discuss licensing and best cultivation…
-
While Arkansas voters will consider whether to legalize medical cannabis on Nov. 8, medicinal hemp is for sale in one northwest Arkansas store. Marijuana…