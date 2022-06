Our final edition of our Summer Reading List is out today with Sara Putman, owner of Bookish in Fort Smith.

The List:

Bomb Shelter: Love, Time, and Other Explosives - Mary Laura Philpott

Daisy Jones & The Six - Taylor Jenkins Reid

My Heart is a Chainsaw - Stephen Graham Jones

This Poison Heart - Kalynn Bayron

Tornado Drill - Dave Malone

Don't Know Tough - Eli Cranor

How to Raise an Antiracist - Ibram X. Kendi