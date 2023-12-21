Sound Perimeter: Winter Promise
The Winter Solstice signals the shortest day and longest night of the year. As the Earth moves away from the sun in the northern hemisphere, this day carries profound meaning across cultures, signaling the return of longer days and the promise of renewal. As we revel in the triumph of light over darkness today, Lia Uribe invites you to embrace introspection and celebration with our musical selections.
