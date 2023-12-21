© 2023 KUAF
Sound Perimeter: Winter Promise

By Lia Uribe
Published December 21, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST
The Winter Solstice signals the shortest day and longest night of the year. As the Earth moves away from the sun in the northern hemisphere, this day carries profound meaning across cultures, signaling the return of longer days and the promise of renewal. As we revel in the triumph of light over darkness today, Lia Uribe invites you to embrace introspection and celebration with our musical selections.

Find out more about our composers and performers:
Randall Thompson
Chor Leoni Men’s Choir
Rebecca Dale
Voces8
Emmet Cohen

