Ozarks at Large

Supporters rally for VA employees - Maxine's Taproom turns 75

By Kyle Kellams,
Josie LenoraLittle Rock Public RadioSophia Nourani
Published March 17, 2025 at 1:02 PM CDT
On today's show, we hear voices of supporters and Veterans Affairs employees who attended a rally outside of the VA medical center in Fayetteville over the weekend to oppose staffing cuts imposed by the Trump administration. We also get a recap of the last week in the Arkansas General Assembly, learn about the new season of Broadway shows coming to the Walton Arts Center and celebrate the 75th birthday of the iconic Fayetteville bar - Maxine's Taproom.

Ozarks at Large PoliticsWalton Arts CenterArts and Cultureveteran's health
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is the Politics/Government Reporter for KUAR News.
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
