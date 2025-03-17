Supporters rally for VA employees - Maxine's Taproom turns 75

On today's show, we hear voices of supporters and Veterans Affairs employees who attended a rally outside of the VA medical center in Fayetteville over the weekend to oppose staffing cuts imposed by the Trump administration. We also get a recap of the last week in the Arkansas General Assembly, learn about the new season of Broadway shows coming to the Walton Arts Center and celebrate the 75th birthday of the iconic Fayetteville bar - Maxine's Taproom.