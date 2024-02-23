© 2024 KUAF
RBW Season 4: Let’s Talk All Things Mothering and Building a Career with Nicola Hawkins, LAC

By Deneshia Simpson,
Joi McGowanLeah Grant
Published February 23, 2024 at 7:05 AM CST
Nicola Hawkins is a Licensed Associate Counselor who works at The Joshua Center in Northwest Arkansas. She is also hosting her own podcast called, Healing for Her, which is streaming everywhere!

Deneshia and Joi really appreciated the authenticity of this interview. Deneshia says, “Nicola is one of those women who always drops little golden nuggets of wisdom.” This episode is not saying you have to do it all. But is a reminder that no matter how many hats you wear, you must slow down and ask “What do you need?” It’s a reminder for all of us as women and humans that it’s okay to have needs, it’s okay to care for self, it’s okay to dream. Let us know what sticks out to you! We would love to hear more from our listeners!!

@resilietblackwomen_org
@joimcgowan_lpc
*Deneshia does not have a instagram*

Deneshia Simpson
Deneshia Simpson is the co-host of <i>Resilient Black Women.</i>
Deneshia Simpson
Joi McGowan
Joi McGowan is the co-host of Resilient Black Women.
Joi McGowan
Leah Grant
Leah Grant is a producer at KUAF.
Leah Grant