KUAF is hiring a general manager! This position will include overall management, leadership, and planning, as well as fundraising, content development and delivery, and technical system development. Click here to apply and to learn more!
Resilient Black Women
Resilient Black Women

RBW Season 4: Let’s Talk Failure and Refocusing with Shakira Eason, LCSW

By Joi McGowan,
Deneshia SimpsonLeah Grant
Published March 8, 2024 at 7:05 AM CST
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Resilient Black Women logo
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Shakira Eaksins, LCSW stops by the studio this week to tell us more about her journey with failure. We often consider failure to be negative or even life threatening. Shakira redefines failure as a way to help refocus one’s goals and aspirations. Her spin on failure helps us to tell a better story to ourselves and our body when things don’t go as intended. In this episode, Joi and Deneshia reflect on how failure is oftentimes a tool to help us reposition and refocus on what’s really important. Failure can bring clarity to what you need to prioritize and what you really want in certain seasons of your life. We are so glad Shakira came back for another episode! Share this episode with a friend who may also be struggling with failure! Tell us how this episode helped you!

Resilient Black Women
