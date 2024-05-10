RBW Season 4: Let’s Talk Belonging with Tfatgshsheo from South Africa

Tšhegofatšo Ndabane is a writer, podcast publicist for mental health practitioners, and Master of Arts in clinical psychology candidate at the University of Cape Town. Her words have been featured in various international publications includingRefinery29,Well + Good,Life & Thyme, andAPL Media, amongst others. Deneshia and Joi hopped on a zoom call to record this one! Tšhegofatšo shares her view of resiliency and belonging from a Black South African woman perspective. This conversation is ultimately led by the words of Dr. Maya Angelou who defines Belonging for herself. Dr. Angelou says in A Bill Moyers interview: You are truly free when you realize you belong nowhere, no place, but everywhere. Most importantly I belong to myself. I’m very concerned about Maya. This episode is an exploration of belonging to safe people, places and things. Tšhegofatšo, Deneshia and Joi share some research on belonging and personal loved experiences. What’s your definition of belonging? Where do you belong? How do you cultivate this? Share this episode with a friend! Share your thoughts with us in the comments!