RBW Season 4: Let’s Talk more about Black Men in Therapy Episode with Dr. James Hawkins
Welcome Back Dr. James Hawkins, LPC, Certified EFT Trainer/Supervisor!
We talked with James about therapy and Black Men. James shared light on how to encourage and support Black Men to take care of themselves by prioritizing their own mental health. He gave us so many tips on how to just be a more empathetic and understanding/supportive present for the Black Men in our lives!
Share this episode with a Black Man you know and love. Remind him he is worthy of love, care, and support. Listen to him. Give him enough space to be strong and fall apart. Tell us how this episode helped you support a Black Man. Tell us about your story in the comments!
