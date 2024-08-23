RBW SEASON 5: Inspired by special guest Larissa Ramey
Larissa Ramey is a multi-disciplinary maker, entrepreneur, and arts organizer. Deneshia & Joi invited Larissa for a conversation on the intersection of art and mental health. Larissa, shares her unique perspective within her own healing journey, motherhood, and the development of her artistry. We hope this episode leaves you feeling INSPIRED! Tell us what you think in the comments!
You can learn more about to connect with Larissa by visiting her website, https://larissaramey.visura.co/about
Her IG: @larissa.ramey
Follow us on IG: @resilientblackwomen_org