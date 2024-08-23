© 2024 KUAF
Resilient Black Women

RBW SEASON 5: Inspired by special guest Larissa Ramey

By Joi McGowan,
Deneshia SimpsonLeah Grant
Published August 23, 2024 at 7:05 AM CDT
Larissa Ramey is a multi-disciplinary maker, entrepreneur, and arts organizer. Deneshia & Joi invited Larissa for a conversation on the intersection of art and mental health. Larissa, shares her unique perspective within her own healing journey, motherhood, and the development of her artistry. We hope this episode leaves you feeling INSPIRED! Tell us what you think in the comments!

You can learn more about to connect with Larissa by visiting her website, https://larissaramey.visura.co/about
Her IG: @larissa.ramey

Joi McGowan
Joi McGowan is a licensed professional counselor with a rich educational background in psychology and mental health counseling, her unwavering commitment to mental health support manifests in every aspect of her practice at Amani Counseling &amp; Co,LLC. She has worked as a therapist for the last ten years. She is a mother of 4 and married to her husband Dustin McGowan for 12years.<br/><br/>With this podcast Joi hopes to bring a message of empowerment and inspiration. The Resilient Black Women Podcast exists to demystify mental health for Black Women, Women of Color and Women everywhere. Meditation is one of her most supportive tools and breath work, she says, “Peace is always possible, as long as you have your breath and your body.” You can learn more about Joi by visiting her website at <a href="http://amanicounselingnco.com/">amanicounselingnco.com</a> and reading her blog from her website. Joi is also available for speaking engagements/professional trainings. Follow her on instagram @amanicounseling_co<br/>
Deneshia Simpson
Deneshia Simpson is the co-host of Resilient Black Women.
Leah Grant
Leah Grant is a producer at KUAF.
