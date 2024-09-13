© 2024 KUAF
RBW SEASON 5: Producer’s Corner: Let’s talk all things attachment

By Joi McGowan,
Deneshia SimpsonLeah Grant
Published September 13, 2024 at 7:05 AM CDT
Our Producer Leah Grant is an artist in her own right. Leah is a passionate artist based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, who brings a personal touch to her craft. She graduated with her MFA in Studio Art from the University of Arkansas’ School of Art program in 2021 and her BFA from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas in 2016. Leah’s art practice is all about building intimacy in public spaces by incorporating reflective thought processes in mediums such as print, photo, audio, and writing.

This season she graces us with her presence in our new segment called “Producer’s Corner” , where Leah bring’s a topic or question she has about mental health. In today’s episode, We talk about how you can implement care with each other while navigating our attachment styles,managing expectations on assigned roles, and giving yourself permission to show up “messy”.

We hope you love this one! Let us know your thoughts!

Check out Leah's website at leahgrant.art

Joi McGowan
Joi McGowan is a licensed professional counselor with a rich educational background in psychology and mental health counseling, her unwavering commitment to mental health support manifests in every aspect of her practice at Amani Counseling &amp; Co,LLC. She has worked as a therapist for the last ten years. She is a mother of 4 and married to her husband Dustin McGowan for 12years.<br/><br/>With this podcast Joi hopes to bring a message of empowerment and inspiration. The Resilient Black Women Podcast exists to demystify mental health for Black Women, Women of Color and Women everywhere. Meditation is one of her most supportive tools and breath work, she says, “Peace is always possible, as long as you have your breath and your body.” You can learn more about Joi by visiting her website at <a href="http://amanicounselingnco.com/">amanicounselingnco.com</a> and reading her blog from her website. Joi is also available for speaking engagements/professional trainings. Follow her on instagram @amanicounseling_co<br/>
Deneshia Simpson
Deneshia Simpson is the co-host of Resilient Black Women.
Leah Grant
Leah Grant is a producer at KUAF.
