RBW SEASON 5: Producer’s Corner: Let’s talk all things attachment
Our Producer Leah Grant is an artist in her own right. Leah is a passionate artist based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, who brings a personal touch to her craft. She graduated with her MFA in Studio Art from the University of Arkansas’ School of Art program in 2021 and her BFA from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas in 2016. Leah’s art practice is all about building intimacy in public spaces by incorporating reflective thought processes in mediums such as print, photo, audio, and writing.
This season she graces us with her presence in our new segment called “Producer’s Corner” , where Leah bring’s a topic or question she has about mental health. In today’s episode, We talk about how you can implement care with each other while navigating our attachment styles,managing expectations on assigned roles, and giving yourself permission to show up “messy”.
We hope you love this one! Let us know your thoughts!
Check out Leah's website at leahgrant.art