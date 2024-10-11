© 2024 KUAF
KUAF and Ozarks at Large are hosting NWA Mayoral Candidate Forums on Oct. 15, 22 & 28.
Resilient Black Women
RBW Season 5: ELECTION SEASON & MENTAL HEALTH

By Joi McGowan,
Deneshia SimpsonLeah Grant
Published October 11, 2024 at 7:05 AM CDT
SPECIAL EPISODE FOR THE CULTURE: In this episode you hear Joi McGowan talking with special guests Dr. Silena Scott and Dr. Jordan Harris all things ELECTION! As we know this year is election year, tensions are high and yet this election is so monumental to have a Black woman running for president. We hope you can grab some tangible skills for how to manage emotions regarding the election. We also hope you can celebrate with us that a Black woman is running for president!

Dr. Silena is the executive director of Hearts for Healing Therapeutic Services in NWA. A member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Dr. Scott works tirelessly to uphold Zeta’s tenant of being a “community-conscious, action-oriented minority leader!” Additionally, Dr. Scott remains deeply invested in nurturing the next generation of clinicians, enriching the field through her role in training aspiring therapists at John Brown University.

Jordan Harris, Ph.D., LMFT-S, LPC-S is the lead author of the book Deliberate Practice in Multicultural Therapy. Dr. Harris is also co-developer of the Private Practice Incubator, a coaching program teaching therapists how to leave community based work and start their own solo counseling practices. Dr. Harris runs a solo counseling practice (Harris Couples Counseling, Marriage Therapy, & Private Practice Coaching) in Northwest Arkansas where he specializes in working with couples.

For more info on Dr. Harris visit his website https://www.jordanthecounselor.com

Find out more about Dr.Scott here https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapists/heart-for-healing-therapeutic-services--bentonville-ar/1342951

Follow Us on IG: @resilientblackwomen_org

Joi McGowan
Joi McGowan is a licensed professional counselor and host of Resilient Black Women.
Deneshia Simpson
Deneshia Simpson is the co-host of Resilient Black Women.
Leah Grant
Leah Grant is a producer at KUAF.
