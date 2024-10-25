RBW Season 5: Food as passion and Mental Health as an avenue for healing the Black Man
On this podcast, we often hear the Black woman’s perspective but we also want to listen to Black Men.
In this episode, Deneshia and Joi want to pause to interview a Black man on how he has allowed his passion to fuel his healing journey.
Nate Walls has been a pillar in the Northwest Arkansas community by using his career in the food industry to service people from all walks of life since 2017. He uses his catering business, SecondHand Smoke to bring healing and dignity to those who exist in underserved communities.
Throughout this episode, Nate shares experiences about how he healed himself among/with Black Women despite the tension that exists in the Black community and how Black women encouraged him to seek support through therapy.
We really hope you enjoy the message of resilience and hope that Nate shared with us!
Find out more about Nate Walls by visiting his website. https://www.secondhandsmokenwa.co
