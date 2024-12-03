RBW Season 5: Reflections of art, therapy, and hope with Lakisha Bradley!
Lakisha Bradley is no stranger to the podcast. She has been a consistent friend and community partner for us. We are excited to have her back!
In this episode she shared her passion for art as it stems from both her father and her mother. She traces the early civil rights activism her father had as one of many Black children desegregating schools back in the day. As she reflects with Joi & Denshia it shows that the legacy of social activism started with her father and continues with her work now with MYTBYDESIGN.
Lakisha Bradley, is finishing up her Master’s in Counseling and a Certification in Art Therapy. She is currently interning with Cartsen Counseling where she is able to offer free Art Therapy for the community. Lakisha reports how she wants to continue to offer therapy for free or at a discounted price once she is licensed. Lakisha shares with us her journey! We hope you all gain something from her!
@resilientblackwomen_org
@mytbydesign (Lakisha Bradley)