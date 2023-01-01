The Listening Lab is a space for honest and intimate conversations to better understand our neighbors and ourselves. Made possible by Walmart Foundation's “Creating Community in Northwest Arkansas through Bridging and Belonging Initiatives” grant, The Listening Lab strives to solve the perceived problem that communities in Northwest Arkansas are more disparate than they are similar.The Listening Lab is meant to record conversations between two people (not an interview) about any number of topics. You can pick from a topic we are currently recording conversations (see current topics below) or you can come with your own topic of conversation!to visit The Listening Lab at KUAF studios in Fayetteville, orfrom the mobile Listening Lab to record conversations, oral histories, etc. at your event.- You and your partner will have 15-20 minutes in the Lab to record your conversation.- Visitto access all conversations recorded in the Lab and subscribe to The Listening Lab podcast.Inspired by the StoryCorps initiative created in 2003 by MacArthur Fellow David Isay, KUAF wishes to create the opportunity for listening and sharing, without distraction and without outside influence.KUAF believes in the impact of listening and creating spaces where people can share openly and without fear of reprisal or judgement. As StoryCorps found when they surveyed listeners in 2019, 94% said that StoryCorps content helped them better understand the experiences of people who are different from them.KUAF will air these conversations on our locally produced program, will distribute them as podcasts, and will archive them on the Listening Lab website (coming soon) – creating another accessible third space where connection and community are the focus.We're recording conversations aroundas a radio station. If you have reflections of KUAF as a student station, an early NPR station, or stories of the early days, grab a friend and come to the Lab!If you are an organization or individual interested in using The Listening Lab to record conversations, pleaseand we will be in touch with you to discuss your proposal.