The Lunch Hour: A Midday Music Break

The Lunch Hour: Live at the Black-Owned Business Expo!

By Jasper Logan
Published March 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT
Jasper Logan and Cyrenthia McLennan at the Black-Owned Business Expo
Watch the entire Lunch Hour conversation and performance on our YouTube page!

February's Lunch Hour was a celebration of music, food, and community at the Black-Owned Business Expo in the Fayetteville Town Center. The live conversation of this Lunch Hour, features a number of Black business owners who offer their thoughts and insights on how to express their power and drive for the black businesses in Arkansas.

To learn more about the Black-Owned Business Expo in Northwest Arkansas and the Black Business Directory of Northwest Arkansas, visit their Facebook page here.

Jasper Logan
