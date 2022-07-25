© 2022 KUAF
The R Word: Repair and Reconciliation Through the Pursuit of Justice with Jemar Tisby

Published July 25, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT
On the third episode of The R Word, Lowell speaks with Jemar Tisby, founder of The Witness Foundation, on his two books, How to Fight Racism and The Compromise of Color: The Truth About the American Church's Complicity in Racism. Jemar speaks to the American Christian Church's history of complicity in racism, his call for Black Christians encountering racism within their own church to "Leave Loud," and how acting in the pursuit of Justice is what makes reconciliation and healing possible.

Tags

The R Word RacismAnti-RacismReligion
