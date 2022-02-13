Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Racism
-
This past Friday, Gayatri Agnew, who is a member of the Bentonville City Council, and Monica Kumar held a Stop Asian Hate vigil outside The Momentary in…
-
University of Arkansas students are once again calling on school leadership to remove the names and images of Arkansas U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright and…
-
As many as a thousand African American residents of Catcher, an unincorporated community in rural Crawford County, were driven from their homes in the…
-
Organizers wrapped up a week of events in Arkansas with a virtual press conference Friday where they announced plans to create legislation that works…
-
The Washington County Community Remembrance Project, a group of Fayetteville citizens committed to documenting and commemorating a troubling racial…
-
The Boone County Quorum Court, Harrison City Council and Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce signed identical resolutions yesterday that denounce racism…
-
A Change.org petition demands the removal of a billboard in Harrison advertising a White Nationalist internet broadcast. The hate billboard is one of a…
-
A new website recounts the lynching of three men in Washington County in 1856. The creators of the website also want to establish a memorial to the men…
-
A program on racial terror lynching in Washington County will be presented at Shiloh Museum of Ozark History this Saturday at 2 p.m., by Margaret Holcomb,…
-
Kwami and Clarice Abdul-Bey, based in Pulaski County, are coordinating the formation of the Arkansas Peace and Justice Memorial Movement to document and…