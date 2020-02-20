Community Spotlight: Potter's House Annual Fundraiser

Today Pete is joined by Shawn Schwartzman, founder and president of the Potter's House organization, to talk about Potter's House upcoming Annual Fundraiser. Potter's House provides a variety of services, resources, and support to those in need across the Northwest Arkansas area.

The Annual Fundraiser will be held Wednesday, April 1st from 6:30 - 8:30 pm at the Fayetteville Town Center. To register for this event, visit the Potter's House Annual Fundraiser website or by contact Heather Davidson at heather@pottershousekids.com.