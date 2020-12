In today's Sound Perimeter, University of Arkansas Music Professor Lia Uribe brings us several pieces of music composed for string instruments. They include: Nocturne, the third movement of Alexander Borodin's Second String Quartet as performed by the U of A Department of Music String Quartet, Takashi Yoshimatsu's "And the Birds Are Still...", and Arvo Part's "Spiegel im Spiegel" from "Smile" as performed by Anne Akiko Meyers.