Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Sound Perimeter
University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe explores the idea of nothing in this week's Sound Perimeter, featuring music and performances by Metallica and the Mozart Heroes, Hilda Paredes and Dal Niente Ensemble, and Matisse.
This week, University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe explores the tabla, the main percussive instrument used in Northern Indian classical music.…
This week, University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe brings us a soundtrack for the snow with music by Einojuhani Rautavaara, Astor Piazzolla and…
University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe returns to share selections written for the film Encanto, with performances by Carolina Gaitan and Mauro…
We asked Lia Uribe, musician, educator and creator of Sound Perimeter, what she listens to and where she finds new music.
Lia Uribe, associate professor at the University of Arkansas, shares a few of her favorite songs, hoping that they'll become a few of your favorites as…
This week, University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe has trains on the brain. We hear compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach, Jennifer Jolley and…
This week's Sound Perimeter puts the cello in the spotlight. University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe explores the instrument with compositions…
University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe this week explores the sounds of Venezuelan composers. We hear compositions by Aldemaro Romero, Teresa…
In today's Sound Perimeter, University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe celebrates the voices of African American composers that have documented the…