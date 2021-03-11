Related Program: 
Group Concerned Unmarked Cemetery Lies Beneath Fayetteville Industrial Park Development

  • The 1.6 acres of land that a group of residents believes could be an unmarked cemetery is located on the corner of Pump Station Road and Leeper Drive.
    The 1.6 acres of land that a group of residents believes could be an unmarked cemetery is located on the corner of Pump Station Road and Leeper Drive.
    Z. Sitek / KUAF
  • The graves of James and Margaret Leeper are protected by a fence and cannot be removed.
    The graves of James and Margaret Leeper are protected by a fence and cannot be removed.
    Z. Sitek / KUAF
  • Representatives for the city say there is no visible evidence of a cemetery and the exclusions included in deeds going back to the mid-1800s are insufficient.
    Representatives for the city say there is no visible evidence of a cemetery and the exclusions included in deeds going back to the mid-1800s are insufficient.
    Z. Sitek / KUAF
  • The development as seen from Combs Cemetery, which is also a protected burial ground.
    The development as seen from Combs Cemetery, which is also a protected burial ground.
    Z. Sitek / KUAF

A group of longtime Fayetteville residents with roots in the area that go back decades is concerned there could be an unmarked cemetery beneath a development that's under construction in the city's industrial park. The 1.6 acres of land is located between Combs Cemetery and the Leeper family cemetery, which are both protected burial grounds. Representatives for the city say there is no visible evidence of a cemetery and the exclusions included in deeds going back to the mid-1800s are insufficient.

Fayetteville
Combs Cemetery
Unmarked Cemetery
Unmarked Graves
Arkansas Archeology

