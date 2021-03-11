Group Concerned Unmarked Cemetery Lies Beneath Fayetteville Industrial Park Development

Professional cross-country mountain bike racing is coming to Fayetteville this spring. The OZ Trails U.S. Pro Cup will be held over the course of two weekends in April at Centennial Park at Millsap Mountain. The men and women who will racing the purpose-built course will be vying to qualify for the Summer Olympics that will be held in Tokyo later this year. Spectators will be welcome and pandemic safety protocols will be in place.