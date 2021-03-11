Group Concerned Unmarked Cemetery Lies Beneath Fayetteville Industrial Park Development

A group of longtime Fayetteville residents with roots in the area that go back decades is concerned there could be an unmarked cemetery beneath a development that's under construction in the city's industrial park. The 1.6 acres of land is located between Combs Cemetery and the Leeper family cemetery, which are both protected burial grounds. Representatives for the city say there is no visible evidence of a cemetery and the exclusions included in deeds going back to the mid-1800s are insufficient.