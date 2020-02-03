KASU and Collette presents 'Discover Scotland' Trip with Mike Doyle

KASU 91.9 FM at Arkansas State University-Jonesboro in association with Collette Tours presents "Discover Scotland" with host Mike Doyle!

Tag along with Mike Doyle, host of KASU's Celtic music show Music from the Isles, on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure through the highlands and isles of Scotland. Highlights of the trip inclue bagpipe lessons, whisky distillery, Isle of Skye, Armadale Castle, Loch Ness, Orney Island, and much more!

Get full details at the informational meeting, which will be held on Tuesday, March 10 at 4:00 P.M. at Arkansas State University. It will be in the Mockingbird Room on the 3rd floor of the Reng Center Student Union (From Johnson Avenue, turn south on Caraway Road, then turn right into the parking deck for access to the Reng Student Union. Look for the green balloons once inside the building).

KASU, 91.9 FM, is the 100,000 watt public broadcasting service of Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. For more information, contact Doreen Selden at dselden@astate.edu or (870) 972-2709.

